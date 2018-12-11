Police officer scales burning building to rescue family stranded on balcony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Body cameras captured the moment a North Brunswick police officer climbed up a burning building to rescue a family.

“That fire was just getting larger and larger,” explained Officer Joseph Grasso. “You don’t think, you just act, we had to get them out, time was of the essence.”

The fire started Saturday around 10:20 P.M. at the Governor's Pointe Condominiums. When Officer Grasso arrived, two grandparents and their grandchildren were trapped on the balcony of their apartment.

Grasso climbed up to the family and handed the family members down to other officers who were on the ground below.

In all, 28 people were left homeless after the fire destroyed 12 apartments. No one was injured.