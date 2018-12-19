Trump signs executive order giving federal employees Christmas Eve off

President Donald Trump Tuesday signed an executive order excusing federal employees from duty on Christmas Eve.

USA Today reports that Christmas is a holiday for the federal government, but presidents have made different decisions on excusing employees on Christmas Eve when it falls mid-week.

Former President Barack Obama allowed workers to go home early on Christmas Eve in 2015 and to have the day off the year before. Former President George W. Bush regularly allowed federal workers to take off on Christmas Eve.

The full order reads:

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1 . All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Monday, December 24, 2018, the day before Christmas Day.

Sec . 2 . The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2018, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.

Sec . 3 . December 24, 2018, shall be considered as falling within the scope of Executive Order 11582 of February 11, 1971, and of 5 U.S.C. 5546 and 6103(b) and other similar statutes insofar as they relate to the pay and leave of employees of the United States.

Sec . 4 . The Director of the Office of Personnel Management shall take such actions as may be necessary to implement this order.

Sec . 5 . General Provisions . (a) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(b) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.”