Krispy Kreme delivers doughnuts to police after officers jokingly mourn burned doughnut truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Krispy Kreme made a special delivery to a police department after a truckload of doughnuts was lost in a fire.

A Krispy Kreme truck caught fire Monday in Lexington, Ky. and the local police mocked themselves by posting images of officers mourning the loss of doughnuts. The images instantly went viral.

On Wednesday, Krispy Kreme delivered dozens of doughnuts to the police department. The police then posted images to Facebook of the officers enjoying the doughnuts.

“Your delivery of fresh doughnuts provided a sprinkling of joy at the East Sector police station, filling officers with joy and warming our souls. Thank you,” Lexington police said on Facebook.

Police are still investigating what caused the original fire. Nobody was hurt.