James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini cast as Tony Soprano in ‘Sopranos’ prequel movie

NEW YORK – James Gandolfini is best known for his role as Tony Soprano.

Now son Michael Gandolfini will step into his father’s acting shoes in the prequel movie to the television series “The Sopranos.” He’ll play the role of a young Tony in “The Many Saints of Newark,” Variety reported.

“The Many Saints of Newark” will focus on tensions between the New Jersey city’s African-American and Italian communities.

“It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Gandolfini said, according to Variety. “I’m thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’”

Gandolfini joins Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll and Alessandro Nivola.

“The Sopranos” ran from 1999 – 2007 on HBO. The crime drama won more than 20 Emmys, five Golden Globes and two Peabody Awards.

Some of the show’s original characters will reportedly be featured in the film.