City’s entire snow plow fleet sabotaged right before snow storm

MT. VERNON, N.Y. - One of the benefits of living in a densely populated region is expecting your tax dollars to salt and plow a clear path to work during a snowstorm.

But on Tuesday morning in Mt. Vernon, New York, residents woke up to hit the road and got a rude awakening.

Rubber gloves, lots of them, had been deliberately stuffed into the gas tanks of the city’s entire fleet of garbage, plow, and salt trucks - just in time for Tuesday’s snowstorm.

“Before you know it, all our trucks were down," Mt. Vernon Department of Public Works Garage Superintendent Edgar Torres told WPIX. "I’ve been with the city for 18 years. I’ve never seen something like this.”

Mt. Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas is furious, and although he could not offer any hard proof, insisted sabotaging the DPW was payback for his efforts to clean up corruption in Mt. Vernon.

“A lot of enemies have been made since I’ve been cleaning up city hall. At this point, it’s under investigation, it’s hard to tell exactly where the facts are leading us. But what I know is I’m so proud of the department of public works for rallying to be resilient today,” the Mayor said.

By late Tuesday night, everything appeared to be back to normal. The Public Works Department believes they have all of the rubber gloves pulled out of the gas tanks.