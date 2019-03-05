Man arrested for stealing jailer’s car upon release from jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man released from a Tennessee jail last month is back behind bars after he allegedly committed another crime before even leaving the parking lot, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after walking out of the Shelby County Correctional Center in northeast Memphis, authorities say Shomari Garrison stole a jailer’s car from the parking lot.

The jailer said she left her car running in the parking lot to warm it up, but when she came out minutes later, it was gone. She reported the theft to deputies and met with them again after allegedly spotting Garrison later in the day.

She told deputies that Garrison was driving her car through an apartment complex off Quince Road—not far from where the jailer lives.

Deputies told her to call her dealership, which tracked the car to a business in Hickory Hill. Deputies showed up and found Garrison inside, along with the jailer’s car keys and her pistol, officials said.

“It’s crazy because you just got out,” Patrick Chaffin told WREG. “Why would you think about doing something like that?

Garrison was arrested but was not charged until Monday.

It is unclear what Garrison was initially charged for, and court records show a number of different charges. He’ll face a judge later this month.