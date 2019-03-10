Here’s how experts say you can get ahead, stay healthy after springing forward for Daylight Saving Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Daylight Saving Time began at 2 a.m. Sunday, and that means we lost an hour of sleep.

While 60 minutes doesn't seem like much, experts say it can cause chaos in your body and mess with your health. The most common symptom of losing this hour of sleep is feeling fatigued, doctors said.

Fatigue seems like an obvious problem when we lose sleep, but it can pose other risks. Not adjusting your body's internal clock can be especially dangerous behind the wheel. If you're already drowsy and adjusting to the time change, it may not be the best idea to drive.

But don't worry. There are some things you can do to get back on track faster.

"The best thing to do would be to seek light in the morning," Dr. Michelle Drerup said. "Light exposure is the single most efficient entrained for our circadian rhythm, and so, getting that light exposure sends the signal to turn off our melatonin release and helps us awaken.”

Even though that second cup of coffee may seem tempting, doctors advise you to avoid overdoing it on caffeine over the next few days as your body adjust to its new sleep rhythm. Also, try to avoid the temptation to nap since it will further disrupt your sleep pattern.