Watch: Men use Lime scooters to move couch several miles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A woman recorded two men moving a couch using Lime scooters last week in St. Louis and well...just watch.

Ivana Bosnjak said she saw the men moving the furniture through the Southwest Garden neighborhood at around 6 p.m. March 14.

The video has gone viral, generating thousands of Facebook shares and comments. One of the comments comes from a man who said he was involved in the move.

Matt Cortigiani writes:

"A little background: Alex Wheels and I met at WashU's PT school. I just dropped out last week and am moving out of STL and he offered to buy my couch. He wasn't able to find a truck to borrow and as we left my apartment on Newstead and W Pine we realized we did not have the energy to carry this thing the 2 miles to his place on Shenandoah. Luckily, we happened upon 2 lime scooters and put our minds to work. We took turns as one person sat on the edge of the couch to steer the scooters while the other lifted the back edge off the ground. We embarked on a 2 hour journey through St. Louis, just two friends, two limes, and a 150 pound couch. Glad we could make so many people smile along the way!"

"The things you see while living in South St. Louis City 😂😂😂," Bosnjak wrote.