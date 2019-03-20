USA Special Olympics basketball player nails 80-foot buzzer-beater at World Games

ABU DHABI – Team USA made a big splash at the Special Olympics World Games Tuesday.

The American basketball team ended its win over Canada with a three-quarter heave at the buzzer.

40-year-old Matt Millet took the shot with time winding down from inside his own free throw line.

Fame can be a burden… had to bug this dude for a photo pic.twitter.com/UuxLB0TGRc — Rich Schreiner (@Rich_Schreiner) March 19, 2019

It not only went in, the Hail Mary made an audible swoosh to give USA Special Olympics a 35-18 victory.