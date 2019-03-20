JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
USA Special Olympics basketball player nails 80-foot buzzer-beater at World Games

Posted 12:53 pm, March 20, 2019

ABU DHABI – Team USA made a big splash at the Special Olympics World Games Tuesday.

The American basketball team ended its win over Canada with a three-quarter heave at the buzzer.

40-year-old Matt Millet took the shot with time winding down from inside his own free throw line.

It not only went in, the Hail Mary made an audible swoosh to give USA Special Olympics a 35-18 victory.

