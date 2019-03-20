USA Special Olympics basketball player nails 80-foot buzzer-beater at World Games

ABU DHABI – Team USA made a big splash at the Special Olympics World Games Tuesday.
The American basketball team ended its win over Canada with a three-quarter heave at the buzzer.
Half court buzzer beater to end the game by @specialolyUSA's Matt Millett!
40-year-old Matt Millet took the shot with time winding down from inside his own free throw line.
It not only went in, the Hail Mary made an audible swoosh to give USA Special Olympics a 35-18 victory.