Golden retriever has guide dog puppy who is his best friend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Get ready to fall in love with pups Charlie and Maverick.

Charlie, who is almost 11 years old, had glaucoma – which led to both of his eyes being removed.

Now, Maverick, who is 4 months old, helps Charlie around.

The dogs’ story went viral after We Rate Dogs tweeted photos of the adorable animals.

After learning how much everyone loved Charlie and Maverick, the family, who now lives in Mooresville, North Carolina, created an Instagram account for the pups. In just a few days, more than 31k people were following the animals.

In one of the posts, the family said not only does Maverick help Charlie, but “Charlie is trying to teach Maverick manners🤣definitely a work in progress.”