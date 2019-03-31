JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
CONNECT WITH US ON FACEBOOK

Watch: Auburn superfan Charles Barkley celebrates historic win in March Madness tournament

Posted 3:39 pm, March 31, 2019, by

It’s no secret Charles Barkley loves his alma mater. While covering the 2019 March Madness tournament – specifically when Auburn plays – Barkley’s seat is frequently decked out in blue and orange, with stuffed tigers and a flag draped over the anchor desk.

When Auburn took Kentucky to task Sunday, upsetting the two-seed team in overtime and winning 77-71, Barkley became visibly emotional. His co-hosts egged him on, telling him to “let it out” and saying he was crying over the victory.

This is the first time in the university’s history the team – which Barkley spent three years playing for during the 1980s – has advanced to the Final Four.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.