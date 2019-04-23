× Kohl’s to accept Amazon returns in all stores

All Kohl’s stores will begin accepting Amazon returns in July.

Customers can bring their eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, to more than 1,000 Kohl’s locations. The service is free.

The two companies paired up for the pilot program in 100 stores in 2017.

“We are thrilled to bring Amazon Returns at Kohl’s to all of our stores across the country,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a news release on Tuesday.

“Amazon and Kohl’s have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl’s strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon’s reach and customer loyalty. This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers.”