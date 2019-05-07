Florida boy calls 911 because he was lonely; officer agrees to be his friend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 911 call made in Florida had a very happy ending for one little boy.

According to the City of Tallahassee Police Department’s Facebook page, a 6-year-old boy called 911 and was met by an officer. The boy told the officer he was lonely and wanted a friend.

The officer explained to the boy that 911 was a very important tool for emergencies before telling the boy that he would be happy to be his friend. The boy got to sit in a police cruiser, was given a stuffed animal and can now say he has a friend at the Tallahassee Police Department.