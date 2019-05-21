Sisters sell lemonade to pay off classmates’ school lunch debt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY. N.C. – Two young girls are hoping to make a difference in their classmates’ lives with a lemonade stand.

Sisters Hailey and Hannah Hager spent the weekend squeezing and serving lemonade to raise money for their peers at Southwood Elementary in Lexington. Student lunch debt at the school is up to $3,100.

“There's one family that owes $800,” Erin Hager, the girls’mom, told WGHP. “I don't know how many years’ worth that is, but it's a big deal.”

Hager says her daughters have raised money for other causes in the past. On Sunday, they hosted a hot dog lunch at the lemonade stand to collect funds.

“Super proud,” said Erin Hager, the girl’s mom. “It has been hot and they have been out waving their arms and flailing.”

“There are people in the world that need help,” Hannah said.

One man was inspired by the girls' efforts and encouraged members of his biker club to attend the hot dog lunch.

“I find very few young people who have that responsibility or gumption to do something like this,” he told WGHP.

If you want to give back or stop by the lemonade stand, check out the Hailey and Hannah’s Helping Hands Lemonade Stand Facebook page for updates.

Moving forward, the girls hope to help cover the cost of lunch debt at different schools. More than $40,000 is owed across schools in Davidson County.