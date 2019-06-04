Researchers find another disease carried by ticks

Researchers have identified a new disease carried by a tick in Inner Mongolia. In the US alone, at least 16 diseases have been identified that ticks can pass on to humans, NPR reports.

The discovery, disclosed in a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, means that we don’t really know how many diseases ticks carry.

“We continue to discover new viruses,” says a Mayo Clinic researcher who was not involved in the study. The Inner Mongolia patient, a 42-year-old woman with a history of tick bites, came to a hospital with a fever and headaches. Researchers ruled out tick-borne diseases usually found in the area, then used genome sequencing to isolate the disease-causing agent, which they named for the woman’s hometown: Alongshan virus, or ALSV.

Tests found 86 more people in the region with ALSV; all recovered after treatment with an antiviral and antibiotic.

In Kentucky, a tick bite left a 2-year-old unconscious for nearly a week. Jackson Oblisk developed a fever that hit 105 degrees; he had Rocky Mountain spotted fever.