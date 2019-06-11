Colorado couple searching for lost wedding photos after photographer’s memory cards go missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. - A Thornton couple just celebrated one of the biggest days of their lives. Sadly, all but one of the professional photos taken on their special day are missing.

The photos were lost by the couple's wedding photographer, Lenzi Holmes.

"I went from crying to throwing up to feeling like I blacked out," Holmes said. She had to go to a Denver area hospital after suffering a panic attack in the wake of the incident.

Kacie and Troy Sanford exchanged vows in Berthoud Friday and then headed up to nearby Crater Lake to watch the sunset and take some wedding pictures.

"It was wonderful. The lake was just clear, crystal clear water, absolutely gorgeous," Kacie said. "They were beautiful. like breathtakingly beautiful. It's once-in-a-lifetime kind of photos."

Holmes realized the photo cards containing the pictures were missing when she arrived at Denver International Airport to return home to Texas. She immediately left the airport and her flight and began searching for the case containing the cards.

However, her search came up empty.

"My husband was like, 'I'll call the bride. I'll tell the bride,' and I was like 'No, I'm a business owner, a big girl, I have to be the one to tell her,'" Holmes said.

Kacie's response wasn't what she expected.

"She's just the sweetest person that can be and I told her sometimes it happens. I'm not angry with you. It sucks," Kacie said.

"Her response was 'It's just pictures. You're my friend. I love you and that's what matters,'" Holmes said.

That said, both women say they're hoping for a miracle, that the pictures will be found. For now, Kacie is clinging to cell phone pictures and that one professional photo she does have. A stunning picture of an amazing day.

"I'm like, if I have one and it's this one, we can use that. It's beautiful," she said.

A $1000 reward is being offered to anyone who returns the photos. Lenzi Holmes said she was staying at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Denver, then stopped at a Target Store in Boulder, as well as a nearby gas station.

Holmes then visited to Rocky Mountain National Park where she made several stops, before ending up at the McDonald's in Winter Park and the Coffee Xpress there.