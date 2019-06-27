JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
CONNECT WITH US ON FACEBOOK

Veteran, dog walk 2,000 miles to support Wounded Warrior Project

Posted 3:40 pm, June 27, 2019, by

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – An American hero and his trusted Labrador sidekick finished a 2,000 journey on foot Thursday, according to KXLY.

Ken Brock and his dog, Pam met Brock’s son, Arek, in Couer D’Alene, Idaho after setting out from Florida February 1.

Brock was inspired by the Wounded Warrior Project and took on the trip without any physical preparation, KXLY reported.

Pam had her own modified stroller, decked out with American and Wounded Warrior flags. She walked with him as often as she could.

Brock suffers from PSTD after serving nine years as a military police investigator, KXLY reported. Pam helped him confront his anxieties. Now that he has completed his walk, Brock said he hopes to continue supporting the Wounded Warriors Project.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.