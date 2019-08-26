CWhat’s Portland: Bridge of the Goddess Half Marathon and 10k

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 6th Annual Bridge of the Goddess Half Marathon and 10K takes place Sept. 14 in Cascade Locks. This race offers a unique opportunity to start atop the Bridge of the Gods in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge. Enjoy incredible views and a celebration at the finish line including lunch, beer and cider from Rogue, and a dance party to the music of Hit Machine. Show off your finisher medal and celebrate your run. Bring your girlfriends and get ready for the costume contest! For more information, visit RunWithPaula.com.