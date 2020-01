× Enter for a chance to win our Wizard World Comic Con prize pack!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/KRCW) — Enter for a chance to win our Wizard World Comic Con prize pack on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The prize pack includes a $200 gift card to Things From Another World, six graphic novels of CW shows and a SuperGirl Funko Pop.

All you have to do to enter is fill out the form here, which will prompt you to like Portland’s CW and KOIN 6 News on Facebook.