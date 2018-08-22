Rainbow appears during moment of silence for Aretha Franklin in Detroit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT – During a moment of silence to remember 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin Tuesday at a Detroit Tigers game, fans were greeted with an incredible sight.

A rainbow filled the sky over Comerica Park.

The Tigers tweeted the photo below. In it, you can see Franklin's photo and the word "respect" on the scoreboard as the rainbow arcs over the stadium.

Franklin died last week at the age of 76. She will be laid to rest Aug. 31 at a private ceremony in her hometown.