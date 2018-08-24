Video shows bear wander into Colorado hotel lobby, climb on furniture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. – A bear figured out how to open the lobby door of the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, and helped itself to a tour of the historic building.

It happened during the early hours of Thursday morning, according to Stanley Hotel Vice President Reed Rowley.

He said the front desk supervisor, who was the only one in the room at the time, calmly recorded the bear's brief visit.

Rowley said the bear walked in, messed around, climbed over the furniture and then made its way out of the lower level door.

This all happened while 300 hotel guests slept quietly in their rooms ... none the wiser.

There was no damage done, but the bear did rearrange some of the lobby furniture a bit.