Firefighters free dog’s head from brick wall

MANTECA, Calif. – A dog found itself stuck between a block and a hard place this week. The poor pooch some how got stuck in a brick wall.

The Lathrop-Manteca Fire Department responded to a call of a resident needing help freeing her dog’s head from a wall, according to KTXL.

Firefighters and an animal control officer worked together to get Luna the dog out of the block wall using a pinch bar and a sledgehammer. They carefully removed a portion of the concrete to pull Luna’s head out safely.

The woman who owns Luna says her dog is just fine following the rescue – and probably learned a very valuable lesson about sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong.