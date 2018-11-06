No refills needed with this 4-foot wine glass

If this Amy Schumer skit left you dreaming of owning your own massive wine glass, Costco has you covered.

In time for the holidays, the retailer is hawking a 46-inch-tall wine glass with an in-store price of $79.99, or $99.99 with shipping. Though the packaging shows the glass holding corks, ornaments, and plants, at least some shoppers suggest they may use it for, well, wine.

“Finally found a good sized wine glass,” notes one Twitter user. “I can literally drink my height in wine,” says another, per People.

The glass is “comically huge,” but “just imagine the Instagram opportunities,” per Delish. People adds the glass is perfect for those wanting to recreate the Inside Amy Schumer skit Football Town Nights, which saw Schumer imitate Friday Night Lights character Tami Taylor, played by Connie Britton.

Britton later confessed to loving Schumer’s version of the character, whose wine glass gets steadily bigger as the skit goes on, finally reaching a size comparable to Costco’s offering.

(It’s not just Costco: Wine glasses have gotten bigger overall.)

