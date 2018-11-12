Phony social media accounts posing as Powerball winner promise to give money to new followers

DES MOINES, Iowa – If you’ve recently followed Lerynne West on Facebook or Twitter with the hopes of getting a piece of her recent Powerball winnings, that likely isn’t going to happen. The lottery winner from Iowa is not handing out her winnings to strangers despite what some social media users are claiming.

According to Wixted and Company, the group handling Lerynne West’s media requests, several accounts on Facebook and Twitter have been reported after users have claimed to be West.

The grandmother claimed her $344 million Powerball jackpot prize earlier this month. Soon after claiming her winnings, fake accounts on Facebook and Twitter have appeared, promising that new followers will get a $100,000 piece of her winnings. There are many profiles on each platform claiming to be West.

Those helping to represent West say that is not true. Since winning the lottery, West has been forced to take down her personal social media accounts.

After winning half of the $687 Million Powerball jackpot in early November, West launched a foundation that will help others and organizations in need, but not giving away money to new Twitter followers.