‘Rabid’ raccoons turn out to be drunk on fermented crabapples

MILTON, W.Va. — Raccoons that were apparently drunk on crabapples caused a false rabies scare in West Virginia.

The Milton Police Department said on Facebook that they’ve had calls on suspected rabid raccoons twice over the past two days.

But now, it appears that the animals did not have rabies and were just drunk on fermented crabapples.

Police caught two of the raccoons and released them back into the wild after allowing them to sober up, according to the Washington Post.

“If you see a staggering and disoriented raccoon, please do not approach it. It could be sick so call us and we’ll take care of it. Welcome to Milton Dallas,” police wrote.