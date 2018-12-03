George H.W. Bush will be buried wearing socks honoring his Navy service

HOUSTON – President George H.W. Bush was a sock man.

It wasn’t a widely-known fact until he relied on a wheelchair later in life. He had a collection of colorful socks and often tweeted about them. He’ll be buried in this final pair:

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

Bush family spokesperson Jim McGrath tweeted the picture of the socks Monday morning.

Yesterday I was inspired by my friend John Cronin to wear these beauties from @JohnsCrazySocks marking World Down Syndrome Day. A great sock supporting a wonderful cause. #johnscrazysocks #worlddownsyndromeday #happiness #downsyndrome pic.twitter.com/3ulu8ORsta — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) March 22, 2018

Special visit today with a great friend — and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/v9jb4sRexh — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Delighted to join the 43rd President and Jim Baker in welcoming the Saudi Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman and His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman to Texas. A wonderful chance to celebrate the long-standing friendship between our two nations. pic.twitter.com/282LAJqWpO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 7, 2018

Encouraging my fellow Texans to do your civic duty by early voting today. Election Day is next Tuesday the 6th. While I am at it, this very proud grandfather will also put in a plug for @georgepbush for Texas Land Commissioner. A good man doing a great job. pic.twitter.com/qqTao47iaO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) March 2, 2018