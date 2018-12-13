Science and KFC have blessed us with a firelog that smells like fried chicken

Who needs a yule log for the holidays when you can get one that smells like fried chicken?

It sounds a little out there, but it’s a real thing. KFC is selling a limited-edition firelog that gives off the aroma of fried chicken.

Introducing the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log®, the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken. Get yours today at https://t.co/u2baCmHQYF. pic.twitter.com/y4TRf4cqQs — KFC (@kfc) December 13, 2018

The log, which KFC partnered with Enviro-Log to make, smells like the Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices and is made of 100 percent recycled materials. Each log lasts for two and a half to three hours, according to the fast food company.

KFC said the log is “the result of countless hours of research and development, all done over the last couple of months since we had this idea.”

If you want one, act fast. The company says there’s a limited supply, and there’s a one-per-customer limit. They cost $18.99 and can be purchased on the KFC website.