Watch this man’s emotional reaction to finding out he’s getting new lungs

CHICAGO — Video captured the moment when Kevin D'Agostino learned his life would change forever.

His family woke him up in the middle of the night to give him the news — he would be receiving a much-needed lung transplant.

"No way mom, not tonight! NO WAY!" he said in the video, simply shocked and overjoyed.

Kevin's brother Michael posted the video to Facebook and Instagram, with an update that Kevin's surgery at Loyola University Medical Center went well. The video has been viewed thousands of times.

Michael also thanked the doctors at Loyola in the post, and said his family is very appreciative of the donor's family.

Diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at birth, Kevin suffered an unrelated brain injury in 2016. While he continued to fight his CF, he ultimately needed a lung transplant. His sister Julie, 22, died after her fight with cystic fibrosis in 2015.

Michael has posted updates of Kevin to social media, including one video where he's taking laps around the nurses stations and another where he thanks all the people who have been rooting for him.

"Don't worry, I'll be as annoying as ever soon enough," Kevin said in the video.

The family created a foundation in their sister Julie's honor. You can learn more about it here: thejuliedfoundation.org