Mysterious light seen in California sky prompts speculation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – People across California have been posting photographs of a puzzling trail of light in the sky Wednesday.

A dashcam video posted by Richard Lopez captured the moment the ball of light moved across the sky as he was sitting in his car at a Stockton intersection.

Sorry for the defroster sound , wtf was this , Meteor ? Rocket ? pic.twitter.com/zNR4h5cPgP — Richard (@Richifornia) December 20, 2018

The light was also spotted from San Francisco. Twitter user Joel Angel Juárez wrote, "Woah just spotted a huge white streak in the air looking southwest of San Francisco."

Woah just spotted a huge white streak in the air looking southwest of San Francisco. Any ideas what it is? pic.twitter.com/JowuALwdPj — Joel Angel Juárez (@jajuarezphoto) December 20, 2018

The National Weather Service Bay Area took to Twitter Wednesday night asking if anyone had seen the "interesting cloud feature," but no one seemed to have an answer.

Anyone else see this interesting cloud feature? We saw it here at the office. #cawx pic.twitter.com/nc8xdZ5jj4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 20, 2018

On Wednesday night, United Launch Alliance had hoped to launch a Delta IV Heavy rocket out of the Central Coast's Vandenberg Air Force Base. However, around 5:40 p.m., ULA reports the launch had been scrubbed and they will attempt it again Thursday night.

Launch Alert: we have declared a scrub for today's launch of the #DeltaIVHeavy. We will set up for a 24 hour recycle and the next launch attempt will be 12/20 at 5:31pm PST. — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 20, 2018

Many in California are used to seeing strange bursts of light following SpaceX rocket launches but that does not appear to be the case this time.

Standing down from today’s launch attempt of GPS III SV01 to further evaluate out of family reading on first stage sensors; will confirm a new launch date once complete. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 19, 2018

NWS Eureka reports they believe it may have been a meteor.

Anyone see this or get pictures from NW California? We're thinking this might have been a #meteor sometime between 5:30 & 5:40 PM. #cawx https://t.co/ku6miQeBW8 — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) December 20, 2018

This is a developing story.