Engagement season is here! The Portland Bridal Show is back at the Oregon Convention Center with the latest in bridal fashion. Start planning your wedding with the help from the bridal experts! With fashion shows to cakes and even photo booths, the Bridal Show is here to get your wedding underway.
CWhat’s at the Portland Bridal Show!
-
CWhat’s Portland: Winter Wonderland
-
CWhat’s Portland: Next Adventure Sandy
-
CWhat’s Portland: Alpenrose Storybook Lane
-
CWhat’s Portland: Spirit Mountain Casino
-
CWhat’s Portland: School’s back in session
-
-
CWhat’s Portland: The Clark County Fair
-
CWhat’s Portland: Summers at Oak
-
CWhat’s Portland: Miss China Peony Princess
-
CWhat’s Portland: Portland Vintage Racing Festival
-
Manager fired over heartless text messages to worker with child on life support
-
-
CWhat’s Portland: Sugarland plays PDX
-
Portland’s CW exclusive: Save this coupon for summer fun at Oaks Park!
-
CWhat’s in your comic book!