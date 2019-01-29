Postal service suspends delivery Wednesday in many states due to cold

CHICAGO – The United States Postal Service will suspend delivery in several states Wednesday as dangerously cold weather freezes the Midwest.

In a statement, USPS said:

Due to projected deteriorating weather conditions related to Polar Vortex Jayden, postal delivery operations will be suspended for the following areas:

Minnesota

Western Wisconsin

Iowa

Western Illinois

Delivery is also suspended in South Dakota, portions of Montana, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

“Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited. There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes. Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services,” the statement said.