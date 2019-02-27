Two arrested after fight over crab legs at buffet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two people were boiling mad as they waited for crab legs at a buffet, surprising diners and one police officer.

"Literally, as I sat down and maybe took two bites out of my plate," Huntsville police officer Gerald Johnson told WHNT.

For Johnson, apparently, some Friday evening peace and quiet was too much to ask.

"There's a woman who's beating a man. People are moving around, plates are shattering everywhere," Johnson continued.

No sooner had he dished up a plate at Meteor Buffet off Memorial Parkway, Johnson says a fight was happening in the food line.

"It's not something you typically hear, if you can imagine a fencing match," Johnson said.

The sound Johnson was hearing was tongs clashing. The Meteor Buffet diners were eagerly awaiting the next tray of crab legs coming out of the kitchen.

"Everyone was saying, 'They cut me in line. She cut me in line. He cut me in line. I was here first,'" Johnson said.

Police arrested John Chapman and Chequita Jenkins, who eating at the buffet with her kids.

"They'd been waiting there for the crab legs for a good 10, 20 minutes. When they finally came out, it's very heated. Especially if someone is taking more than their fair share," Johnson recounted.

Officer Johnson said after talking with Chapman and Jenkins, they admitted their tempers got the best of them. Chapman is facing disorderly conduct, Jenkins is charged with third-degree assault. Both people could end up paying a few hundred dollars in fines - well above the $10.58 per plate charge at Meteor Buffet.

Chapman suffered a cut to his head in the restaurant fight. Jenkins was not hurt. Chapman will next be in court on March 21st.