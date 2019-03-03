Watch: Heavy snow causes roof collapse at Wisconsin Boy Scout camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. -- A building at a Wisconsin Boy Scout camp was no match for the snow.

Heavy snow weighed down on the roof of the building, eventually leading to a cave-in caught on camera.

Bear Paw Scout Camp shared video of the incident. In it, a drone captured video of the soon-to-be-demolishing dining hall and program center with what appears to be at least one foot of snow on the roof. On the ground, video showed the walls nearly bursting from the weight of the white stuff.

After some time, the roof gave way, causing an entire section of the building to crumble.

The camp captioned the video, "A Northwoods Winter...An unexpected situation..."