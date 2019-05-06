Texas firefighters finish pouring concrete for man who had medical emergency

CARROLLTON, Texas – Off-duty firefighters went above and beyond their calling for a patient having a medical emergency when they went to his home on their day off to finish a project he had started.

According to a Facebook post, a man had a medical emergency while pouring concrete around his home. Rescue crews from the Carrollton Fire Department quickly responded and brought him to a hospital.

Concerned his concrete and hard work would go to waste if left unattended, the first responders called off-duty firefighters to finish the job for him. One even brought his own tools to help with the work.

Many residents in the community praised the firefighters on social media for their act of kindness.