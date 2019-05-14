Australian politician uses interpretive dance to swing voters in his favor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WANNON, Australia -- A candidate running for Parliament in Australia is using interpretive dance to reach out to voters in this election.

In January, Alex Dyson formally announced his bid as an independent candidate for the House of Representatives in the 46th Parliament in his home electorate of Wannon, which is about 200 miles west of Melbourne. The 30-year-old former radio DJ will face incumbent Education Minister Dan Tehan.

"I trust the people of Wannon to vote for a better candidate more than I do the current politicians to decide to stop unfairly dispersing taxpayers' money," he said in a press release. The release also said Dyson is realistic about his chances of unseating the incumbent, but "does believe it's worth running if only to re-engage young people into a political process..."

So what policies is Dyson interested in? He said – through his interpretive dance moves – he plans to invest in wind and solar energy as well as create greater focus on mental health.

The 2019 Australian federal election is this Saturday, May 18.