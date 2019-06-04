Woman ‘floored’ after watching Goodwill employee trash her donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - Cindy Stanbrough thought she was doing something that could help her community.

On Sunday, she brought bags of clothing to an Oklahoma Goodwill store, thinking those donations might benefit people in need.

“I know that there was a lot of infant clothes and toddler clothes that I had available, and kids go through that so fast,” she told KFOR. “There are a lot of people who really needed this stuff, and not thinking in hindsight there was the El Reno (tornado) victims and things like that, and I just got really angry and frustrated with the situation."

She says she was shocked and angry when she realized where her donations were actually going.

Stanbrough says as she was unloading the donations, one of the Goodwill employees was taking the bags to the dumpster.

“I knew that they get a lot of materials and stuff and donations and that sometimes they take it to other places, but I never thought they would go into the dumpster or anything like that," she said. "You do this to help people and just knowing that it’s not going to get to the people that need it."

Goodwill told KFOR that the employee has been disciplined, and that donors should not expect their donations to be thrown in the trash. Officials gave KFOR this statement:

"We at Goodwill Industries have thoroughly investigated this situation. This employee's actions are contrary to all policies and procedures of Goodwill and we can assure donors that disciplinary action has been taken. We at Goodwill sincerely regret that one employee's actions have disregarded our core values and our mission of helping people overcome challenges to employment."

People donating are still shocked something like this could happen.

“I bring things to donate, so I would hope that they would go to good use,” said Melissa Stevens. “I know a lot of people bring things that probably do need to be thrown in the trash, but I would think they would go through it before they throw it into the trash.”

Goodwill added that they employ about 800 central Oklahomans.

If you're not sure what items they accept for donation, you can visit their website.