The great escape: Hundreds of goats run through Washington neighborhood

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - About 200 goats escaped and ran through the streets of an Issaquah neighborhood this week.

The goats' owner told The Seattle Times that the goats had spent about three weeks in the Issaquah Highlands clearing vegetation.

He believes one goat hit another, which likely knocked over a fence and set off the great escape.

You can see a dog running alongside the goats, clearly having the best day ever.

But that's not the dog that helped corral most of the goats to a nearby dog park and into a trailer. It took a border collie to tackle that.

The neighbor who shot the video says he spent an hour trying to help herd them back as well.

