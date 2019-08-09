JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
Burrowing owls very unhappy with hidden camera at conservancy park, knock it over

ANDOVER, England — These burrowing owls weren’t too keen about a hidden camera near their home – and they made quick work of the camera.

The video, posted by the Hawk Conservancy, shows the owls investigating the camera before tipping it over.

The group’s original post said the owls “immediately” found the “hidden camera.”

