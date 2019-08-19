California third grader sells lemonade to honor fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKDALE, Calif. -- A third grader from Modesto is selling lemonade and raising funds in honor of fallen officers.

People from all over Stanislaus County stopped at Millie’s Lemonade Stand in Valley Home Park Friday to refresh and give back to a cause close to 8-year-old Millie Cox’s heart.

“Officers protect us and we wanted to do something nice for them,” Millie told KTXL.

All day long, Millie and her classmate, Ashlan, scooped ice and filled lemonade glasses to raise money for law enforcement, with donations benefiting Honor Bands.

“The police wear honor bands when another police is killed, and it’s sad when a policeman is killed,” Millie said.

Officers wear the mourning bands on their badge when one of their brothers or sisters is killed in the line of duty.

Millie even got the chance to meet some of her hometown heroes. And yes, she made sure they stayed hydrated with a tasty beverage.

“It’s absolutely amazing what she’s done,” said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Royjindar Singh. “Little gestures like this mean the world to us, especially the cause, the honor band, which I’m wearing right now on my badge.”

Millie’s mother, Melissa, told KTXL her daughter came to her with the idea in hopes of bringing attention to the dangers officers face on the job every day.

“I am so proud of Millie. She has such a big heart and she’s always wanting to help," Melissa Cox said. "She appreciates law enforcement and everything they do for us. So this is just one way to give back.”

Whether the third grader raises $10 or $100, Millie says every penny counts; she hopes to make a small difference one glass at a time.