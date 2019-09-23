30 bikers line up at girl’s lemonade stand after mom helps riders hurt in crash

CHILI, Ind. – Bikers, pull over for lemonade? Thirty of them did last weekend as a thank you to someone who cared, ABC News reports.

“I had no idea how many there would be and they were so generous,” said Daryn Sturch after the Milwaukee Iron motorcycle group arrived Sunday at her daughter Bryanne’s stand in Chili, Indiana. “She was charging $1, and I bet every one of them gave a $5 or $10 or $20. [Bryanne] was as happy as she could be.”

Of course, there’s a story behind it. Last September, Sturch, a nurse, was driving on State Road 19 when she came upon a tangled crash of motorcycles. “I parked a ways away so my daughter wouldn’t see and I ran up,” says Sturch. “They had some severe injuries.”

Sturch says she stayed and helped the five injured victims until paramedics showed up. Later she checked in with them on Facebook and developed an occasional online friendship with the group, per the Jackson Progress-Argus. “They are the first to cheer me on and root for me and let me know of they are thinking of me,” she says.

Then her 8-year-old daughter’s lemonade stand got rained out, and the bikers suggested she try again a week later. That’s when the gang from Komono, Indiana, arrived, including three of the accident victims, and one who hadn’t ridden since the crash.

“[Bryanne] was so happy and surprised, and afterwards she told me she thought there were nice people in the world,” says Sturch. “It was a good thing I wore waterproof mascara that day.” (Read more motorcycle gang stories.)

More From Newser: